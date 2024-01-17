This is Andrea Brillantes' resolution for 2024

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes vows to put an end to her "not putting enough actions into my words" era.

During her guest appearance on "Magandang Buhay" on Wednesday with her "Senior High" co-stars, Brillantes said this 2024, she will stop procrastinating and finally make a move to make all her promises to herself into reality.

"Kasi parang ang dami kong sinabi nung 2023 na 'I want to do this, I want to do that.' Pero I just realized like couple of weeks ago na I didn't put enough actions to make it come true, to put it into reality. For example, it doesn't have to be malalim po. like puro ako 'I want to eat healthy, I want to workout' never ko siyang nagawa. Parang 'yung workout na 'yon parang 2016 pa yata eh or like 'I want to get my driver's license' pero puro ako 'wala kasi akong time,'" Brillantes said when asked what era in her life that she wants to end.

"Pero this year, I am going to make time and I am going to put an extra effort para magawa ko na talaga 'yung plans ko for 2024. Stop procrastinating na rin. At saka 'yung promises ko sa self ko, tutuparin ko this year. This is the year," Brillantes shared.



Meanwhile, Brillantes also expressed her gratitude to all those who supported her series "Senior High," which will air its finale on Friday, January 19.

"Sa lahat po nang sumusubaybay, sumusuporta at nanonood ng 'Senior High' maraming-marami pong salamat. Lahat ng eksena na ginawa namin dito sa 'Senior High' ay ibingay po namin lahat, lahat ng efforts, 'yung heart po namin, lahat. So sobra po naming naa-appreciate na talagang pinapanood po ito ng mga kabataan and even the parents at sana po ay marami kayong natutunan sa show na ito," Brillantes said.

"Senior High" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC at 9:30 p.m.

