Piolo Pascual wants to portray Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in biopic

MANILA - On his 26th year in showbusiness, Piolo Pascual is looking forward to starring in on projects that are out-of-the-box or outside the usual rom-com genre where he dabbled in his past film and TV projects.



If he has a bucketlist, Pascual wants to portray the former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in a biopic. Pascual explained why.



“I expressed my intention to do a Marcos biopic. Ferdinand Marcos, I mean the former president. Kasi I grew up (in that era), I was born in the 70's, he was still the president back then up to the 80’s. I grew up, my mom was working in Malacanang, so he was a prominent figure in my childhood," he said.



“That’s something interesting that I’d like to probably do," he added.



As to how soon is he willing to start this one, he replied: “In the right time, not right now. Definitely, not right now.”



As an actor for more than two decades, Pascual saw the potential to grow in his chosen craft with the emergence of streaming platforms.



“The door is open. With the emergence of the streaming platforms, mas maganda nang gumawa ng content ngayon kasi mas diverse na yung mga konsepto. Hindi ka na stuck with one genre, one formula.” he said.



Pascual is set to star in ABS-CBN’s upcoming epic series "Pamilya Sagrado".

