Nyoy Volante joins cast of 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Nyoy Volante has joined the cast of The Sandbox Collective's production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

In his guesting on "Magandang Buhay,' Volante shared more about the upcoming musical.

"This is a show from Broadway na gagawin namin dito with The Sandbox. Ang title po nito ay 'Spelling Bee'. I will be with a lot of really young, fresh talents ng theater but at the same time with people from Star Magic," Volante said.

"So Angela Ken ay nandiyan, si Shanaia, si AC, Jordan at ako. We are going to do 'Spelling Bee' from Sandbox. Sa [February] pa 'yan sa Circuit Makati," Volante added.

Volante, who is turning a year older this January 25, also celebrated his birthday in "Magandang Buhay."

Asked about his birthday wish, Volante shared: "Well, to be honest I want more time with my family, na kahit paano hindi rin naman ma-compromise 'yon. Kasi trabaho is very important din to us. Hindi ko rin naman iwi-wish na sana hindi ganun karami ang trabaho ko this year, siyempre kahit papaano ay consistent but at the same time sana ay hand-in-hand mas marami pa [akong] time [sa] family ko. Sana ay ma-manage ko 'yon mabuti."

Related video: