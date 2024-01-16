Nina says she had to re-learn her ‘whistle tone’ skill

Soul Siren Nina is looking forward to serenade her fans in Cebu for her upcoming pre-Valentine concert entitled "Only Nina" on February 9.



Her show is open to couples, singles, brokenhearted and even to those looking for love this season of hearts. Fans can expect a string of love songs but there will be new songs and arrangements, fit for the romantic season.



Meanwhile, fans of the soul siren are wondering why she hasn’t put out a new album in the past years?

Nina said: “I’m really looking for that formula na hindi siya tunog luma, hindi rin siya tunog bago, kasi pag ginawa mong tunog bago, madali naman siyang maluluma kasi it’s gonna be a trend. I want it to be a classic song that everybody will sing along again.”



Nina added that she has been working with some US-based producers on the new musical effort that has yet to be given a greenlight for release.



Her legion of fans also noticed a new burst of energy and confidence in the way she sings, especially in "ASAP Natin ‘To", where she does her versions with the trademark "whistle tone".



“Siguro kasi I try to learn it na hindi na parang bumebwelo, dapat part of the singing na siya eh. During the pandemic kasi, it gave me the chance to find my voice, re-learn my skills. Inaral ko ulit. Feeling ko, may something wrong. Mas gusto ko na, hindi naman maiba, pero yung technique in the way I sing it.”



This is her way to make sure that her voice doesn’t crack while reaching those high and whistle notes during performances.



Nina’s pre-Valentine concert “Only Nina, Cebu” is happening on February 9 at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City.

