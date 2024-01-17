LOOK: Dedication, 1st birthday of Danica Sotto's son

MANILA -- Family and friends of celebrity couple Danica Sotto and Marc Pingris gathered for the dedication and first birthday celebration of their youngest child Jean-Luc.

In their respective social media accounts, Sotto and Pingris shared snaps from the special celebration taken by NicePrint Photography.

"Celebrating God’s faithfulness and the life of our son Jean-Luc! Happy Birthday baby bunso!" Sotto captioned one of her posts.

Sotto and Pingris also expressed their gratitude to their family, loved ones and friends who joined them in celebrating their son's dedication and birthday.

Sotto also thanked those who helped them in mounting the memorable event.

In an earlier post, Sotto also shared her message for her youngest child.

"Happy Birthday my little prince and our bringer of light. We thank and praise God for your life. We love you Jean-Luc," Sotto wrote.

Sotto and Pingris are set to mark their 17th wedding anniversary this March.

