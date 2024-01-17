Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio grace the finale media conference of 'Love in 40 Days.' Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Reel-and-real-life couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are eyeing to do separate projects after their latest drama, “Pira-Pirasong Paraiso,” wraps up.

“Ngayon sa serye, siguro mas gusto ko magkaiba naman po muna. Kanya-kanya mag-grow muna,” Andalio said during the teleserye’s media conference in Quezon City on Wednesday afternoon.

“Seven years na kami love team. Gusto ko grow din siya as an actor,” she added.

Alonte agreed with his partner, expressing interest in roles within the action genre.

“Gusto ko talaga mag-action. Ito [Pira-Pirasong Paraiso] naging training ko. Tama si Lois, napagusapan namin, ‘pag may magandang offer, pwede ka mag-solo at humiwalay muna’,” the actor said. “Yung role na nakipagsabakan, barilan. Salamat sa Dreamscape.”

Alonte, however, clarified he will be grateful for whatever project comes his way and is open to any genre -- even "boys love."

The cast of "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso." Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

“Ako, hindi ako namimili kung sino bigay nila or isama sa akin, whether girl or ensemble. BL, kasama ko pa si KD at Joseph Marco,” Alonte said.

Andalio, meanwhile, revealed her preference for projects that diverge from romance-centric plots.

“Yung love interest lang pwede. Pero gusto ko makawork kami girls mga ‘Sex and the City’ peg. Na-enjoy ko itong ‘Pira-Pirasong Paraiso,’ di love story talaga. Family siya,” she said.

But if given an opportunity to work on a film or series together, the actress said she hopes to do a remake of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” with Alonte.

RELATED VIDEO