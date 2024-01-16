January 17 will be the veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez' first death monthsary and according to his son Janno Gibbs, there will be a small mass and gathering with the immediate family.

After the cremation and wake, Janno's sister Melissa is taking care of Ron's urn.



Janno Gibbs will be making his debut as a director for the movie "Itutumba ka ng Tatay Ko", which also features his late father, Ronaldo Valdez.

During the media conference of his upcoming movie, Gibbs shared that precious opportunity that he got to direct his late father.

“This is a great tribute for my dad," Gibbs said.



“May nagsabi kasi, ‘Is it too soon to release the movie after what happened?’ Ako I believe this is the perfect time to release the movie kasi, sorry ayoko nang umiyak kaso yung huling image of my dad was, it wasn’t nice. Hopefully this erases that," he added.



Gibbs also said that he and his family are taking care of his mental health.



“I’m good. It’s good that I got the not-so-good details nung isang presscon ko, I’m sure you are all aware of that. I wanted to get that out of the way para makapag-promote, alangan namang pumunta ako dito promoting my film, very sad at maraming tinatagong galit, lungkot at hinanakit. I wanted to get it out of the way and I did," he said.

Gibbs' latest comedy film may ring a bell as it sounds the same as the 1999 action comedy movie of the late action king Fernando Poe Jr. and Judy Ann Santos "Isusumbong Kita sa Tatay Ko!".

"Yung title na 'isusumbong kita', pinalitan ko lang na 'itutumba ka'. But that's as close as it gets," he said.



"This movie is an homage to FPJ. Madami akong scenes dito honoring him. My character, sa bahay niya may mga posters pa ni FPJ. Half of the film is Dolphy and half of the film is FPJ," he added.



Gibbs has an associate director named Julius Alfonso who helped him with the technical areas of directing.

"In all honesty, hindi pa ko maalam sa technical side, kahit hindi ko alam yung lenses and camera placing, I know what i want. Ise-set up nila, I will look, and if I don't like it, I'll change it. Hindi ako maalam technically," he said.



And just like the title suggests, Gibbs said that his late father was protective of him too.



“I remember one instance, yung confrontation scenes namin. I was rewriting the script bago kunan yung eksena, tapos pinadala ko na, sabi ko ibigay niyo na sa daddy ko para pag-aralan na niya. Pagdating ko sa set, sabi ng daddy ko ‘sinong magaling na nagsulat nitong dialogue na ito, ang ganda eh!’ Siyempre, kilig ako nun!" he said.



In his own words, Gibbs said: “This is the best parting gift my dad can give me.”



"Itutumba Ka ng Tatay Ko" will be shown in cinemas nationwide on January 24, the same playdate as Donny Pangilinan’s "Good Game" where Valdez also starred in.