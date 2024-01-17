Jane Oineza, Ria Atayde grateful for 'Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Jane Oineza and Ria Atayde are grateful for the opportunity to star in the afternoon series "Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin," which is now nearing its finale.

During their guest appearance on "Magandang Buhay," the Kapamilya actresses also opened up about their friendship.

"It was such a journey to get from the start tapos to the end of the show. So sobrang grateful lang kami na nabigyan kami ng ganitong opportunity. At saka at the end of it all parang 'yung nagma-matter kasi po talaga sa trabaho ay 'yung mabuti ang mga kasama mong tao. And I think mas napalakas ng show 'yung friendship din namin," Atayde said.

Oineza said she is really proud of their show and the people she worked with.

"Nakaka-proud, everybody that I'm with -- the production team, the cast, the writers, everyone. I am proud na tawaging show namin itong 'Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin.' Sa lahat ng mga intense scenes din namin parang sobrang happy ako, we are here, we survived," said Oineza.

For the last two weeks of "Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin," Oineza and Atayde shared that viewers can expect more intense and explosive scenes.

"Maraming-marami pa po. Actually pati kami ay nagulat sa mga mangyayari," Atayde said.

"Mag-aapoy pa lalo ang inyong mga hapon," Oineza added.

Produced by JRB Creative Production, "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" which aired its pilot last July 25, is a collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5.

The revenge series opened with a series of deaths that shook the lives of its lead characters played by JC de Vera (Philip), Atayde (Melinda), Tony Labrusca (Lucas) and Oineza (Olivia/Claire).

Directed by FM Reyes, Benedict Mique, and Bjoy Balagtas, “Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin” airs on Mondays thru Fridays at 3:15 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.

