Several Kapamilya stars are set to join this year's Sinulog festival in Cebu happening this weekend.

Among those who are expected to grace the event are Belle Mariano, Albie Casiño, Anthony Jennings and Joao Constancia of the series "Can't Buy Me Love," Andrea Brillantes and Kyle Echarri of "Senior High," and Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte of "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

The ABS-CBN stars will be joining Sinulog Kapamilya Karavan on Saturday, January 20, at The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu.

"Senior High" is set to air its final episode this Friday, while "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" is also down to its last week.

"Can't Buy Me Love" which also stars Donny Pangilinan, airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

