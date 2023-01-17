WATCH: Paulo Avelino starts working out for 'Linlang'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino is gearing up for the new Kapamilya drama "Linlang," and has started working out to get back into shape.

On Instagram, Avelino shared a clip of him boxing with a fitness instructor to shed pounds.

"Slow progress is better than no progress at all. Still have a lot to work on. Can’t wait to cut weight," admitted Avelino.

ABS-CBN show producer Dreamscape Entertainment announced that Avelino, along with Kim Chiu, JM de Guzman and Maricel Soriano will lead the cast of "Linlang."

Joining them are Raymond Bagatsing, Benj Manalo, Kaila Estrada, Anji Salvacion, Race Matias, Ruby Ruiz, Jaime Fabregas, Vance Larena, Heaven Peralejo, Adrian Lindayag, and Kice.

The series, which will air later this year, will be directed by Jojo Saguin and Mannny Palo.

Related video: