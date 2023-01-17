WATCH: Kim Soo-hyun is back in PH for fan meet

Screengrab from @Saaaaaadj Twitter account

MANILA – South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has returned to the Philippines, just less than a year since his last visit to the country.

On Tuesday, Soo-hyun set foot once again in the Philippines for a fan meeting organized by a donut brand he is endorsing.

The "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" star was greeted by many of his Filipino fans upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Some of his supporters even brought some tarpaulins and gifts to welcome him back to the country.

Kim is scheduled to hold the Dunkin’ fan Tuesday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

In June 2022, Kim was captured crying at the sight of adoring fans at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Aside from "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," Kim also starred in several popular dramas such as "Dream High," "Moon Embracing the Sun," and "The Producers."

He also went to the Philippines last May 2017.

