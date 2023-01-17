MANILA — Once a musician, always a musician.

Screen veteran and former senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III turned to social media to share that he is set to open a recording studio.

The former "Eat Bulaga" host shared the news through an Instagram post on Tuesday, with a set of photos of him inside the studio named VST.

"VST recording studio opening soon," Sotto captioned his post.

Aside from being a singer and a songwriter, Sotto is a music producer. He is also one of the founding members of the popular '70s band VST & Co.

VST & Co. is known for the disco hits "Disco Fever," "Tayo'y Magsayawan," and "Awitin Mo Isasayaw Ko."

