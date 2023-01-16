Vhong Navarro pays tribute to his wife Tanya Bautista during his comeback speech on ‘It’s Showtime’ on Monday. ABS-CBN/ Instagram: @t.winona

MANILA — “Tanya, grabe ka.”

These were Vhong Navarro’s grateful words as he addressed his wife, Tanya Bautista, during his television return Monday after being detained for nearly three months.

Navarro, 45, was detained at the National Bureau of Investigation for two months, and then at the Taguig City Jail for two weeks, in relation to previously dismissed and now-revived rape cases filed against him by Deniece Cornejo.

He was released in December 2022 after posting a P1-million bail.

On Monday, more than a month since he was temporarily freed, Navarro finally set foot again inside the studio of “It’s Showtime,” the noontime program which he has been part of since 2009.

After getting heartfelt and tearful messages from his co-hosts, Navarro took to his turn to express gratitude to those who stood by him during the challenging chapter, among them his co-workers, friends, and family.

He paid special tribute to his wife Bautista, telling her, ”Ikaw ang superhero ng buhay ko.”

“Hindi mo ako iniwan sa hirap at ginahawa. Alam ko, marami kang pinagdaanang hirap sa akin. Kung anuman, lahat ng nagawa kong kasalanan noon, patawad.

“Hayaan mong bumawi ako at punuin ko ng pagmamahal ‘yung mga nagawa kong kasalanan sa ‘yo, kasi mahal na mahal kita,” Navarro said.

Bautista and Navarro, who got married in November 2019, were already a couple when the TV host was embroiled in the 2014 controversy involving Cornejo. Since then until now, Navarro — in vehemently denying Cornejo’s rape allegations — would emphasize that his only “sin” was being unfaithful to his then-girlfriend.

Bautista, who at the time opted to keep private, became a more visible figure in late 2022 as she publicly supported Navarro amid the revived charges against him.

In a rare media conference she held in September 2022, Bautista recalled forgiving her now-husband, when she was asked whether she has a message for Cornejo’s camp.

“Alam nila ang totoo,” she said. “Sa akin may kasalanan si Vhong. Sa akin. Inamin niya ‘yun mula noon. Sa akin siya may atraso. Pinatawad ko ‘yung tao. And for the last eight years, bumabawi siya. We got married.”

