Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher star in rom-com 'Your Place or Mine'

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming romantic-comedy movie “Your Place or Mine.”

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the movie is about Debbie and Peter, who are best friends but total opposites.

Debbie craves routine with her son in Los Angeles, while Peter thrives on change in New York.

When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover that what they think they want might not be what they really need.

Directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix on February 10 just a few days before Valentine’s Day.