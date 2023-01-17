LJ Moreno gives birth to 4th child with Jimmy Alapag

Actress LJ Moreno and her husband Jimmy Alapag welcomed their fourth child.

In a social media post over the weekend, Moreno said she gave birth to a baby boy on January 13. They named the newest member of their family Cayson Amory.

"Welcome to the outside world my love! Can’t wait till you meet Kuya Ian, Ate Keona and Kuya Calen! Cayson Amory Alapag was born yesterday January 13,2023 at 1:07 p.m. 20 inches 7.14 pounds. Thank You Lord for blessing us with our new bundle of joy and a safe and successful delivery," she wrote.

Alapag also posted about their baby boy.

Moreno and Alapag, who married in August 2010, are now living in the US with their children.

