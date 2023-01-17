Kim Petras to release new single 'Brrr'

'Brrr' cover. Photo from Kim Petras' Instagram account.

German singer-songwriter Kim Petras announced Tuesday that she is set to release a new single soon.

In an Instagram post, Petras revealed that the title of the song is "Brrr" and will drop on January 20.

Petras earlier made history as the first transgender artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Based on Billboard's report, her single "Unholy" with Sam Smith tallied 25.3 million streams, 21.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 19,000 downloads sold, according to Luminate.

"Unholy" is also Smith's first top Billboard Hot 100 chart song. It debuted at No. 3, making it his seventh Top 10 song on the charts.

"NUMBER ONEEEE HOT 100! I’m so grateful. Sam, I can’t thank you enough for riding with me for years at this point. I’m so honored to be a part of your first number-one in the US which you should have 500 of at this point. I love you forever angel, Sam," she said in an Instagram post.

Smith has four Grammy awards under his belt including Best New Artist in 2015. The others are Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Stay With Me," and Best Pop Vocal Album for "In The Lonely Hour".

