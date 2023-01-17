MANILA – Janine Gutierrez considers being cast in the upcoming ABS-CBN crime-drama series “Dirty Linen” as her biggest break since joining showbiz.

“Yes! Absolutely,” she told Karen Davila during an interview on ANC’s “Headstart” on Tuesday morning.

Gutierrez revealed she constantly needs to remind herself every time she goes to set that she is there to work.

“I just try to remind myself in scenes na kailangan ko umarte at hindi ako audience dito. Sobrang fan ako ng lahat ng mga nakakaeksena ko. It’s really so exciting to start the year with this kasi talagang ginalingan ng Dreamscape,” she said.

When asked if they think the Filipino viewers are ready for a TV series with this kind of genre, Gutierrez agreed and even went on to describe “Dirty Linen” as the Philippine version of foreign series such as “Money Heist” and “Game of Thrones.”

This was backed up by her co-star Zanjoe Marudo.

“Ako tingin ko nagsisimula na siya ma-appreciate ng audience, 'yung mga ganitong klaseng tema ng palabas — 'yung mga about revenge, mga suspense. Nae-excite sila tapos hindi nila alam 'yung mga susunod na mangyayari,” he said.

“Pati kaming mga actors, nae-excite kami sa mga susunod na script. Minsan meron na kaming copy pero hindi pa namin binabasa kasi ayaw pa naming ma-spoil. Ang daming twists tapos lahat ng characters dito may sikreto,” Marudo added.

Both Gutierrez and Marudo said they feel the need to step up their game because of the caliber their fellow cast members, including the likes of internationally acclaimed actors Dolly de Leon and John Arcilla.

Marudo shared: “Yung ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ [last year], sobra na akong na-overwhelm sa project, sa character na ginawa ko. Nung na-offer sa akin itong ‘Dirty Linen,’ may iba pa palang magagawa na mas mae-excite ako na ibang tema.

“Excited akong pag-aralan para makapag-step up dahil ito 'yung show na hindi ka puwedeng bumitaw, hindi ka puwedeng mag-relax kasi maiiwan ka sa galing ng lahat ng cast eh. Nakakatuwa. Thankful ako sa Dreamscape na naiisip nila ako lagi every time may ganitong challenging na character.”

Aside from Gutierrez and Marudo, “Dirty Linen” features a star-studded cast including Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, Janice de Belen, Joel Torre, and Angel Aquino.

The series will premiere on January 23 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5. It will also be available on iWantTFC and TFC.