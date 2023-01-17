MANILA — Actress Janella Salvador mourned the death of her cat Twinkle which had been her pet for 17 years.

In an Instagram post, Salvador posted a photo of her when she was 7 years old when she adopted Twinkle and another photo of her pet laid to rest.

"That’s 7-year-old me in February ‘06, proud and ecstatic to be holding my advanced 8th birthday gift from my mama," Salvador said in the caption.

"I found him at a pet shop in Pasay and fell in love so fast that I didn’t want to leave him behind and wait for my birthday," she added.

Salvador thanked Twinkle for her time noting how hard it is to see her pet one last time.

"The hardest part about loving animals is knowing that you’re bound to outlive them," she said.

"He was the perfect cuddly gentle cat anyone could ever dream of. Thank you for sharing 17 years of your life with us, Twinkie. You have a spot in my heart forever."

Salvador currently plays the role of Valentina in the primetime teleserye "Mars Ravelo's Darna".

“Darna” is available weeknights at 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, and TV5. The ABS-CBN series produced by JRB Creative Production is also available on iWantTFC, and TFC.

