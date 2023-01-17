Actor-musician James Reid apologized Tuesday for the "unforeseen events' during the Wavy Baby Music Festival over the weekend.

In a video posted on Instagram, Reid explained why he still pushed through with the event.

"Man, what a crazy, amazing, hectic, wet, and wild weekend we had together at the first ever Wavy Baby Music Festival. I just wanted to take this time to say thank you to all the amazing people who came out to experience Wavy Baby with us," Reid said.

"To be honest, leading up to and even on Day 1, I was beyond stressed with all the unforeseen weather issues that made things difficult but despite all the challenges that came our way to Sinulog, I decided we need to push through and see Wavy Baby come to life for my amazing team. They worked so hard on this, for my fans and for the others who are part of this amazing experience," she added.

Reid apologized to all the people involved in the event and promised to make it up them soon.

"I do want to apologize to you guys, as well. I did everything in my power to give everyone the very experience despite the rain and technical difficulties. I promise to make it up to you, guys, and all grievances will be answered by the team to the upcoming days," Reid said.

"I want to give a special shout out and apology to the acts who weren't able to go on stage of Wavy Baby with all the technical requirements, the safety concerns and missteps, I apologize to you guys as well to our international and Manila acts … we love you and appreciate you of your understanding of the situation," he added.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to our Cebu artists … for not being able to share the stage with you this time but thank you for allowing us to come and through this amazing experience. I promise we'll make it up to you, you guys are all legends, thank you."

Wavy Baby Music Festival also gave out its own statement on the event.

"The 2-day event had its share of logistical challenges due to unforeseen circumstances, and for this, we sincerely apologize. Our event venue, staging, and programming were significantly impacted due to the poor weather conditions all over Cebu. Given the extreme condition of the event venue that we had to remedy, our team and local partners were stretched as we prioritized the safety and security of everyone," it said.

"We also had to comply with sudden regulations to strictly end Day 1 and Day 2 earlier than expected. This forced us to immediately compress show time, resulting to several bands being unable to perform, including some Manila and international artists, not just Cebu bands. We would like to stress that it was never our intention to insult the international, Cebu, and Manila artists who have graciously accepted our invitation," it added.

The group also apologized and promised to resolve all the issues faced during the event.

"Nonetheless, we apologize to everyone, especially to the affected artists and their disappointed fans. We pride ourselves in mounting world-class events and have done countless of outdoor festivals. What transpired during this festival was definitely not up to the standards we uphold for ourselves," it said.

"We hear you and we appreciate your feedback. We would like to assure you that our team is working on resolving these issues. We take this opportunity to learn and improve. We hope for your patience and understanding."

