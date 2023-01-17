Andi Eigenmann's baby boy Koa turns 2

Koa, the youngest child of actress Andi Eigenmann and surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, turned 2 on Tuesday, January 17.

Uploading photos and a clip of Koa on her social media post, Eigenmann shared her birthday message for her little boy.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to my youngest and only sonshine Koa boiii! This little fruitarian is quite the handful (hehe) but also a hand full of so much joy and laughter!" Eigenmann wrote.

"Thank you for the happiness you bring Koa, you are a wonderful gift that I will always treasure. We love you so very much!" the actress added.

Alipayo also shared his birthday greeting for Koa in his Instagram post.

"2… Happiest birthday my Koa baba, mahal kaw karajaw ni papa," he wrote.

Koa is Eigenmann's second child with Alipayo. She also has a daughter Ellie with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.



Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC