Music newcomer Shanaia Gomez was one of the housemates in the recently concluded celebrity edition of ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ Instagram: @shanaiagomez

MANILA — Shanaia Gomez believes her “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) entry was the “Lord’s plan for me,” as it came after two failed attempts to enter showbiz which she now regards as instrumental in forming her character.

The music newcomer, 19, was one of the housemates in the recently concluded celebrity edition of “PBB.” She stayed for nearly two months, and returned to the “outside world” on December 11 to a fanbase that’s exponentially grown, and, more importantly, with lessons learned.

At one point, when she and her housemates were faced with a challenging task, Gomez told Big Brother in the confession room, “I trust the plans the Lord has for me.”

“Everything has a reason. Everything is part of God’s plan,” she told ABS-CBN News, when asked whether she sees her becoming a “PBB” housemate as a piece in that puzzle.

Gomez recounted that she had attempted numerous times to penetrate mainstream showbiz, including auditioning for past seasons of “PBB.”

“The year that I thought that I was going to give up on trying show business, was the year that I got into Rise Artists Studio,” she said, referring to the ABS-CBN Films talent management arm.

“The year that I said I’m not going to audition for ‘PBB’ anymore, is the year that I got in to ‘PBB.’ It’s so amazing, because I feel that God really planned that.”

Gomez surmised that if she had been accepted into the past “PBB” editions, “It wouldn’t have been the same.”

“I needed to grow as a person first, before I could enter Kuya’s house,” she explained.

She counted two pivotal experiences which prepared and molded her: her inability to speak Filipino during her time with GMA-7 in 2016 — hence, “walang nangyari” (nothing happened) — and facing “bashing” during her “Idol Philippines” stint in 2019.

“I felt like I needed to experience ‘Idol Philippines.’ I needed to experience that in order to allow myself to have thicker skin, in order to allow myself to find my voice, to find the confidence in my singing, to be able to know that your self-worth is not based on what other people say about you,” she said.

“I needed to experience those things. It built my character. I’m grateful for every small thing, even the bashing.”

Years since — and after a two-month “PBB” stint — Gomez considers herself well-equipped to take on a new chapter in her career: becoming an actress.

Gomez will mark her acting debut with an episode of the drama anthology “Click, Like, Share.” The episode, “Swap,” follows opposite sisters (Gomez and Belle Mariano) who switch lives and, in the process, come by truths that shock them both.

The iWantTFC original title, which is now on its third season, drops new episodes every Wednesday.