SB19. Handout

MANILA -- WeTV has revealed its slate of exciting shows perfect for binge-watching as everyone slowly eases into 2022.

For starters, P-pop fans are in for a treat with exclusive specials on SB19. Since the group was launched three years ago, SB19 has been riding this meteoric rise to the top of the charts powered by both talent and determination. WeTV had a front row seat to all the preparations for their recent anniversary concert held at the Araneta Coliseum. Titled “Kwentulitan With SB19,” the SB19 special will stream soon on WeTV.

Meanwhile, Angelica Panganiban’s “The Kangks Show” is still available on the streaming platform with new episodes every Wednesday for WeTV’s VIP tier, and every Friday for free. The series has been one of the most-watched show on the streamer globally since its December premiere. It has also gotten rave reviews from fans.

Aside from contents from the Philippines, WeTV also has the suspense drama series “The Revenge” which follows the story of the Akarapisansakuls, a family whose history is mired in violence.

When a mysterious woman enters their lives and begins turning them against each other, they need to do everything to keep the family from imploding. It is left up to Vee, an heir to the family legacy, to destroy the enemy. Except he is faced with an impossible choice – protecting his family or letting justice run its course. New episodes of “The Revenge” drop every Monday and Tuesday.

C-drama fans are also in for a treat with a whole lineup of new shows heading to the streamer very soon. Among the most anticipated is the romantic series “She And her Perfect Husband.” Its story revolves around an ambitious young lawyer Qin Shi (Yang Mi) who joins a firm who favors married lawyers. She gets in because her brother changes her status to “married” in her application. Before she can admit to the truth, her “husband” Yang Hua (Xu Kai) makes an appearance. It remains whether this deception will lead to true love.

Last but not the least, the fan-favorite series “My Girlfriend Is An Alien” starring Wan Peng and Bie Thassapak Hsu is all set to continue with season 2. Alien Ambassador Chai Xiao Qi has finally settled down here on Earth with her human boyfriend. When her alien partner suddenly arrives, her perfect life is turned upside down. Can they defend their love before she finds herself forced to return to her planet.