MANILA – Patrice, the second daughter of celebrity couple Patrick Garcia and Nikka Martinez, has just turned six.

Garcia turned to Instagram to celebrate his daughter, saying Patrice will always be his sweet and caring baby girl no matter how old she gets.

“Happy happy birthday my Patricey!!” he said. “Daddy loves you so much and will continue to love you no matter what! May the Lord always bless you in all areas of your life. I love you baby!”

Martinez, for her part, shared several photos of Patrice enjoying her simple celebration at home.

Aside from Patrice, Garcia and Martinez have two other daughters and a baby boy.

Garcia also has an older son, Alex Jazz, from his past relationship with actress Jennylyn Mercado.