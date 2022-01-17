MANILA – Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero did not think twice when his wife, actress Heart Evangelista, asked him if he gets bothered with her expenses.

“Of course, just yesterday for example,” he quickly answered during their heart-to-heart talk on “adulting” topics in their latest vlog entry.

Further elaborating on his answer, Escudero said: “OA kasi eh. Again, contentment. You have to be happy with what you have to be content. Hindi mauubusan ng bagong relo, bracelet, damit, gamit sa bahay. Parating may lalabas niyan bukas, makalawa, next week, next month, next year. Tantanan na, tigilan na. Hindi naman tayo nagkukulang. Tama naman.”

Agreeing with her husband, Evangelista was just able to quip: “Totoo naman. Gets ko naman 'yun.”

When prodded when she will start following his advice, Evangelista said: “Ito na gagawin ko na. I am sure there’s going to be a really beautiful event in my life when things will shift for me.”

Escudero, however, reminded Evangelista that she does not need to wait for anything at all if she really understood what he just said.

Also in the same vlog, Evangelista opened up if age was ever an issue for them.

“You know I read the book ‘Memoirs of a Geisha’ when I was really young. I don’t know if that messed me up in a way but I was always looking for somebody older than me that would kind of save me, like my knight and shining armor, from my troubles and tribulations in life,” she said.

“And it just felt so good talking to someone who’s dignified, with gravitas and then I met you. Oh my God, grabe ang gwapo niya.”

Evangelista and Escudero have a 16-year age gap.

Another topic they talked about was how Escudero repaired his relationship with Evangelista’s parents.

“Remember I told you they are your parents? Kung ayaw man ako nung mga panahong iyon, hindi mo dapat ayaw sila. 'Yung kalaban ko, hindi mo naman dapat kalaban lalo kung magulang mo because your life will be full of regret if something should happen to them,” he said.

But Escudero mentioned it was Evangelista who first mended her ties with them.

“You mended ahead of time. Naalala mo nung biglang niyaya mo ako, sinabi ko ‘Sigurado ka?’ I only had one condition -- na as if nothing happened. Things normal. Wala ng [sorry, sorry] kasi lipas na rin naman yun.”

Evangelista and Escudero have been married for six years.