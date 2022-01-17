MANILA -- Actress Camille Prats and her husband VJ Yambao celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

On Instagram on Sunday, the former Kapamilya actress uploaded snaps taken from their inmate celebration.

"5 years married and it feels like we've only just begun. You still make my heart flutter with your corny dad jokes. Keep 'em coming in the next 50 years love! Glad to be doing life with you," Prats told her husband.

In an earlier post on Instagram, Prats shared that their family celebrated their special day n Batangas.

"Quietly celebrated our 5th wedding anniversary with our little family in a private vineyard tucked away in our neighboring town here in Batangas, " Prats wrote.

Just last month, Prats and Yambao marked their 9th anniversary of being together.

"9 years later. Still unpretentious, always authentic and just simply being me when I'm with you. 9 years came by so easy, love. Can't wait to see the adventures we'll take together as we grow deeper in faith and closer to the One who made our paths meet. This one's definitely You," Prats wrote on Instagram.

Prats and Yambao, a businessman, got married in January 7, 2017. They have two children together -- Nolan and Nala.

The actress also has a son, Nathan, with her late husband Anthony Linsangan.