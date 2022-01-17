BGYO’s JL positive for COVID-19; Nate, Mikki recover

BGYO’s JL Toreliza. Twitter: @bgyo_ph

MANILA — JL Toreliza of the P-pop act BGYO has tested positive for COVID-19, the group announced on Monday.

Toreliza is “asymptomic and in isolation,” BGYO said, without specifying when he was tested.

In the same advisory, BGYO said its two other members, Mikki Claver and Nate Porcalla, who were previously also infected have since tested negative for COVID-19.

BGYO previously said, on January 11, that half of its team, including non-members, “have contracted the virus and are currently recuperating and in isolation in their respective homes.”

Members Gelo Rivera and Akira Morishita have not been mentioned as among those infected with COVID-19.

“We urge everyone to continue taking the necessary steps to ensure your and your family’s health and safety,” BGYO said. “Let’s continue to pray for the healing of the world.”