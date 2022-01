MANILA -- Koa, the son of actress Andi Eigenmann and her fiancé surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, is celebrating his first birthday on Monday.

Eigenmann and Alipayo took to social media to mark the special day of their youngest child.

Screen grab from Andi Eigenmann's Instagram.

Eigenmann's mother, screen veteran Jaclyn Jose, also shared her birthday message for Koa through Instagram.

Koa is Eigenmann's second child with Alipayo. She also has a daughter Ellie with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.



Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC