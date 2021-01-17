Why Vice Ganda will never leave ABS-CBN

MANILA – Vice Ganda has professed his support for and loyalty to ABS-CBN, and explained why he would never leave the network.

Speaking during the Saturday broadcast of “It’s Showtime,” Vice Ganda said the plot twist that he never wishes to hear is the news that the noontime show will no longer air.

“For me, no. Hindi ko talaga keri. Hindi talaga kekerihin. Hindi ko alam kung paano ko yun idi-deal with. Kasi nangyari na ito sa amin dati,” he said.

Looking back at the times when the show was at its lowest, Vice Ganda mused about how the ABS-CBN management still had their backs and did not cancel their show.

“Ako talaga, hinanda ko na yung sarili ko. Feeling ko talaga, tatanggalin kami nung panahon ng AlDub,” he said referring to the widely popular tandem of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza in their rival show.

“Nung panahon ng AlDub, feeling ko wala nang nanonood ng Showtime. Parang buong Pilipinas, nakatutok sa AlDub. Tapos parang ang laking kasalanan kapag fan ka ng Showtime."

“Ang laking kasalanan kapag nanonood ka ng Showtime. Parang nag-aaway-away yung mga tao sa social media. Parang hindi ka dapat nanonood ng Showtime, dapat lahat tayo nakatutok lang sa AlDub. Yung ganun. Tapos ang baba baba na ng ratings ng Showtime,” he added.

At that time, Vice Ganda said he already reached that point where he’s accepted that their show might be stricken off the air because of how it was performing compared to “Eat Bulaga” where AlDub originated.

What he feared though did not happen as the ABS-CBN management continued to believe in the “It’s Showtime” team.

“Ako, laban na laban pa rin ako. Pero dumating ako sa punto na habang lumalaban ako, tinanaggap ko na feeling ko, anytime soon, tatawagan ako ng management. Tapos sasabihin, ‘We are cancelling the show.’ Tanggap ko yun. Tapos, hindi nangyari. Hindi ginawa ng ABS-CBN. Hindi ako nilaglag. Hindi nilaglag yung show,” he said.

For this reason, Vice Ganda vowed to stand by the network now that it needs support the most.

“Yun ang pinanghahawakan ko eh. Magkamatayan na. Hindi ko iiwanan itong ABS-CBN ngayon. Kasi nung nangyari ito sa buhay ko, hindi ako iniwanan ng ABS eh. Lahat kaming hosts, lahat kaming show, isama na natin yung director namin, hindi ‘yan iniwanan ng ABS nung mukha na kaming kawawa at halos patay na kami,” he said.

“Kaya ngayon na nangyayari ito sa ABS, hindi rin kita iiwanan katulad ng hindi mo pang-iiwan sa akin noon."

ABS-CBN’s previous license to operate expired last year and its application for a new franchise was rejected by a House panel in July 2020.

