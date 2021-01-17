'Voice Kids' alumna Edray releases new single

MANILA – Former "The Voice Kids" contestant Edray Teodoro is releasing her latest single under MCA Music.

Titled “Tama ni Dzai,” the track was written by Tiny Corpuz and is about the push-pull emotional rollercoaster of falling in love.

“When I first heard it, naisip ko po pang-TikTok siya,” Teodoro said in a press release. “It’s very cool and danceable. Nakaka-LSS siya kaya madali siyang sabayan.”

At the age of 20, Teodoro confessed she can relate to the song because she’s already experienced the highs and lows of romance.

“Hindi ko din naman itatago [na na-in love na ako] kasi tao lang po ako. May times na hindi ko po inaasahan na mahal ko na din yung tao. May times naman po na mahal niya ako pero may hangganan. Pero may dumating na mas minahal ako. Masasabi ko pong true love na yun,” she said.

According to Teodoro, she is grateful for her experience in “The Voice Kids” in 2014 because it paved the way for her singing career.

“I feel very blessed and happy. Yung The Voice Kids ang naging daan para matupad ko lahat ng mga dreams ko. I’m thankful na binuksan ng MCA ang pintuan nila sa talent ko,” she said.

More than six years since her stint on “The Voice Kids,” Teodoro said she will always look back on that part of her life with fondness.

“Nakakatuwang isipin na nandito na ako kasi dati ang pangarap ko lang makalampas sa blind auditions. Sobra-sobra pa doon yung binigay sa akin nung show. Never kong makakalimutan yun hanggang sa tumanda ako,” she added.

Teodoro’s “Tama ni Dzai” is out now on all streaming platforms.

