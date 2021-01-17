Roxanne, Joross take trip down memory lane with 'ASAP' performance

MANILA - Roxanne Guinoo and Joross Gamboa took viewers down memory lane when they performed on “ASAP Natin To” “In or Out” on Sunday.

The 2004 song was originally popularized by their fellow "Star Circle Quest" graduate and good friend, Sandara Park.

Aside from the former couple, the production number also featured their “Hoy, Love You” co-stars including Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista, Dominic Ochoa and Carmina Martin, among others.

The two were on the ABS-CBN variety show to promote their upcoming series which will begin streaming on iWantTFC on January 18.

“Hoy, Love You” is helmed by director Theodore Boborol, who himself is reuniting with Guinoo and Gamboa after headwriting the youth-oriented series “SCQ Reload” in 2004.

It tackles the story of two single parents who find themselves falling in love again.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Gamboa and Guinoo were part of the popular tandem known as “JoRox,” which began in the early 2000s after their stint on “Star Circle Quest.”

In an interview on “I Feel U” last week, Guinoo said her friendship with Gamboa is what helped them do their work seamlessly as they reunited on screen as each other’s love interest.

“Yun ang good thing sa amin ni Joross. Naiwan din yung friendship kaya hindi rin naging mahirap sa amin gumawa ng trabaho. Hindi man kami naging super close after [ng breakup], nandoon yung respeto sa isa’t isa and respeto sa kanya-kanyang pamilya na,” she said.

A real-life couple for two years until their publicized breakup in 2006, “JoRox” eventually managed to become friends again.

They are both now married and with children.

While they are no longer a couple, Guinoo said it makes her and Gamboa happy when people still appreciate their chemistry.

“Natatawa kami kasi kapag may moment moment kami ni Joross sa eksena, kilig na kilig mula kay direk Ted hanggang staff at cameramen. Siguro dahil ka-age bracket namin sila. Somehow feeling namin effective pa din ang JoRox tandem,” she said.