Bamboo, Gary Valenciano perform electrifying ‘Himala’ duet

MANILA – Rock icon Bamboo Manalac returned to the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday to perform one of Rivermaya’s classic hits.

Joining Manalac on stage was veteran performer Gary Valenciano, who added flavor to his electrifying rendition of “Himala.”

The track was originally released by Rivermaya in 1996 as part of their second album “Trip” before Manalac departed from the band to go on with his solo career.

Aside from occasionally gracing the “ASAP Natin To” stage, Manalac has been visible to Kapamilya viewers in the recent years as one of the coaches of “The Voice of the Philippines.”

For several seasons, he sat as part of the show’s judging panel along with Broadway star Lea Salonga, pop star Sarah Geronimo, Black Eyed Peas’ apl.de.ap and, for a time, with screen veteran Sharon Cuneta.

Among Manalac's hits are Noypi, Hallelujah, and Tatsulok.

The January 17 episode of “ASAP Natin To” aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.