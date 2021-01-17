Alex Gonzaga, Mikee Morada are married

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada are now married.

Gonzaga said she and Morada had a simple wedding ceremony at their residence in Taytay, Rizal last November.

“Kinasal na po kami. Isa na po akong misis. Isa na po akong maybahay, isa na po akong wife,” she said in a vlog entry published on Saturday.

“November kami kinasal ni Mikee. Dito kami kinasal. Simple lang, kasama lang yung family and parents namin,” she added.

Explaining why they did not divulge their wedding to the public right away, Gonzaga said: “It’s because we wanted to celebrate together as a family muna. Alam namin na may pandemic. We just wanted to keep it to ourselves for a little while to celebrate.”

Saying their wedding is really for their parents, Gonzaga said: “Kasi siyempre, yung nangyayari ngayon, it’s very uncertain. Hindi natin alam kung kailan matatapos ang pandemic. Siyempre gusto namin to seal the deal na nandito kaming lahat.”

Gonzaga vowed she will make another vlog entry to show her followers what transpired on their wedding day, and how she and Morada have been living as husband and wife.

“Ipapakita ko naman sa inyo iyan soon, kung ano talaga ang nangyari sa wedding namin. We just wanted to thank our family kasi the moment we said na we are gonna get married, they were all very supportive. Yung immediate family, pumunta sila dito,” she said.

“Ipapakita ko din sa inyo kung paano yung setup namin ni Mikee as a new married couple. Medyo iba yung situation namin ni Mikee. Hindi kami talaga magkasama sa bahay. Weekends lang kami magkasama kasi may work din siya sa Lipa,” she added.

Morada is a councilor in Lipa City, Batangas.

Towards the end of the clip, Gonzaga shared scenes from their actual wedding day, including their wedding vows for each other.

“When I met you, I was used to people always seeing the bad side in me. But when you came into my life, every day, you keep on making me feel that I am a prized possession. You made me feel like I’m a winner by just being me. And little by little, I am finding peace within myself,” said Gonzaga.

As for Morada, he said: “Happy ako na ikaw ang binigay sa akin ni Lord. And I promise to take care of you, gaya nung sinabi ko sa'yo nung una kitang tinanong. I promise to take care of you always and to protect you. I love you and thank you for everything.”

Gonzaga, 32, got engaged to Morada, her boyfriend of four years, in January 2020.

By Gonzaga's own declaration in her vlog, they will have a bigger wedding this year.