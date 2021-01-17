ABS-CBN given highest honors for TV in 5th GEMS Awards

MANILA – ABS-CBN brought home the highest honor for television during the 5th GEMS-Hiyas ng Sining Awards.

The Guild of Educators, Mentors, and Students (GEMS) gave the network the Natatanging Hiyas ng Sining sa Telebisyon for its “outstanding vision, dedication, and commitment to excellence in broadcast media.”

Some of the network’s projects and personalities also brought home several major awards in the fields of TV, radio and film.

The award-giving body hailed “A Soldier’s Heart” as the Best TV Series, while “Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin” stars Iza Calzado and Maricel Soriano won Best Performance by an Actress (TV Series) and Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male or Female – TV Series), respectively.

Sarah Geronimo was given the Best Female Variety Show Host award as one of “ASAP Natin ‘To” mainstays.

For radio, GEMS recognized DZMM TeleRadyo as Radio Station of the Year, while “Pasada sa TeleRadyo” won Best Radio Program (Opinion or Public Service). The show’s anchor Peter Musngi, was also named Best Male Radio Broadcaster (Opinion or Public Service).

Over at the big screen, the movie “Fan Girl” clinched Best Film (Indie or Mainstream) while its director Antoinette Jadaone took home the Best Film Director (Indie or Mainstream) award.

GEMS is an award-giving-body that recognizes outstanding achievements in the fields of print, stage, radio, television, and film.

The group is composed of officers and members from various schools, colleges, universities, and private entities in the country.

