Yassi Pressman bags role in Korean-Filipino production

Yassi Pressman addresses the media at the recent press conference for 'The Guardian.' Photo from Pressman's Instagram page

MANILA -- Actress Yassi Pressman has done lead roles in local films, but she didn’t mind auditioning for the soon-to-be filmed Korean-Filipino production, “The Guardian,” which will be shown internationally this year.

Pressman led seven Filipino actors who were signed up for the Korean-Filipino film project after they all auditioned for their respective roles.

Jeric Raval will play one of the villains, while Wilbert Ross also essays a semi-antagonist role. The cast also includes Eric Ejercito, Joko Diaz, Ashley Ortega and Heart Ryan.

Meanwhile, the Korean cast includes Nam Woo Hyun, Park Eun Hye, and Han Jan Seok. It will be directed by Jeong Jang Hwan.

“In fairness to our artists, they all auditioned and very professional in trying their luck out in the roles available,” said Viva Artist Agency (VAA) president Vincent Del Rosario. “They were chosen, so I guess they all fit in the roles assigned to them.”

“’The Guardian’ story is the love between the mother and her son,” said director Joeng. “I’m trying to synchronize the Korean actors and those from the Philippines showing the love between a family.

“Even though we haven’t started yet, I’m so excited to work with Filipino actors and actresses. ‘’The Guardian’ will be a very good movie.”

In “The Guardian,” Pressman plays Sandara, who wants to become a K-pop star.

“They all told me when I stepped in to audition, ‘Just do your best’,” Pressman said. “It’s up to you. I showed them emotions that were angry, happy and sad. They made me dance and sing a bit. I later learned Sandara wanted to be a K-pop star. That’s all that I can reveal as of now.”

Pressman easily gets film assignments or roles as one of the contract stars of VAA. “But for ‘The Guardian,’ she went through the audition process and that was a nice thing to do. Very commendable,” Del Rosario said.

Pressman is thankful to her local producers – Parallax Studio, Viva Films and Ovation Productions – for making “The Guardian” happen.

“Pinag-pray ko din last year na sana matuloy ang project na ‘to because it’s such a big honor to be part of something like this,” Pressman said. “This is one of the firsts for our country. We Filipinos admire the Korean artists, films, their culture.

“It was very nice to meet them here. We simply had a meeting then story-con. It was nice to meet everybody involved in this project. Even if we had a language barrier, we saw that they were all always smiling. They were open to communicate with us.”

Filming for “The Guardian” will be scheduled for 17 days here in the Philippines, while post-production, dubbing and musical scoring will be done in South Korea.

“They have been very strict with all the Korean actors on the set,” Pressman observed. “They are protecting them while they are here. Kaming mga Filipino cast, grabe din kaming alagaan ng people around us, as well as the management.”

Even if she now gets a chance to be part of a Korean-Filipino film, Pressman refuses to readily think this will be the start of her international career.

“Ayoko kong mag-isip ng anything in the future,” Pressman said. “I’m doing everything slowly. Starting last year, I always pray for few steps that I will take. Having this opportunity is really a big, big blessing.

“I always thank the Lord for that. The feeling of working with these very extraordinary actors coming from Korea, I’m very, very excited. I am thrilled to be working soon with them.”