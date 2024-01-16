LOOK: Piolo Pascual, Kyle Echarri and Grae Fernandez to star in ABS-CBN's upcoming epic series about fraternity and families this 2024. pic.twitter.com/FlCWvHxhzo — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) January 15, 2024

MANILA -- Piolo Pascual is on a roll. After the box office success of his Metro Manila Film Festival movie "Mallari," Pascual is now set to top-bill ABS-CBN’s upcoming epic series "Pamilya Sagrado."

Pascual, who just turned 47 last January 12, said he is happy with all the projects that he’s been doing. After "Flower of Evil" in 2022, he finished several movies -- "The Ride," his first travel-action movie with Kyle Echarri; "Moro," a socio-political movie with award-winning filmmaker Brillante Mendoza; "Gomburza," a historical movie with director Pepe Diokno; and the horror movie "Mallari." Pascual also did the musical "Ibarra" last year.

"Nag-iiba 'yung landscape ng entertainment industry. Hindi ka na stuck sa rom-com (romantic comedy) genre kung saan ka nakilala,” said Pascual.

"Pamilya Sagrado" is another first for Pascual -- a series that will talk about fraternities and brotherhood. He described it as a brave concept for ABS-CBN Studios and Dreamscape Entertainment.

Pascual, whose career started in 1996, is celebrating his 26th year in showbiz. Why just 26? Pascual explained that after his launch in 1996, he moved to the US for two years and flew back to the Philippines in 1998 and as they say, the rest is history.

As he kicks off his 26th year, ABS-CBN News sat down with the award-winning actor and asked him for three things.

1. Who is that one artist that he wants to work with, that he hasn’t worked with before?



2. Who is that one artist that he worked with before, that he wants to work with again?

3. What is that one project in the past that didn’t see the green light, that he hopes to push thru next time?

The Kapamilya actor paused for a bit: “Ang dami kong naiisip!” he said.

"Top of mind, Kathryn Bernardo. We belong to one management, kaming dalawa ay minamanange ni Tita Lulu (Romero), I have high respects for her work ethic saka yung professionalism niya.”

He continued: “There’s another one, si Mega. Sharon Cuneta. I haven’t worked with her.”

“And then, if there’s one person that I’ve worked with that I want to work with again, Juday. I’ve always expressed my interest.”

We asked: “Is that concept moving? Meron bang scripts?”

Pascual replied: “Wala eh. Ayaw ni Juday, so okay lang din. Pero sabi ko, should there be a time na mag-open siya, sabi ko yeah of course.”

And lastly, a project in the past that he wants to do, he replied: “Actually there’s this one 'yung 'Written in the Stars' the one with Tin (Toni Gonzaga), Kasi pinost ni Jolina nung isang araw yung mga pictures namin, maganda 'yun eh. Parang ‘Ghost’ 'yung concept, the one with Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze.”

“We did the pilot pero dumaan sa masusing critics kaya hindi natuloy,” he said.

Pascual will start taping his newest ABS-CBN series this March.



Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC