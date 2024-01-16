Photo from Netflix's Instagram account.

MANILA — With the rise of streaming platforms, Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual hopes to see more diverse Filipino content.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Pascual, who recently starred in the Netflix series "Replacing Chef Chico," said more doors are opening with streaming platforms for local artists.

"With the emergence of streaming platforms, mas maganda gumawa ng content ngayon kasi mas diverse na 'yung mga konsepto. You're not stuck anymore with one genre, one formula ... I was watching Netflix, ang dami nang iba-ibang series, iba-ibang country," the actor said.

"And I'd be honest: I feel na sana meron din tayong ganoon, and I wanna be part of that movement that represents our own flavor, our culture, just like 'Replacing Chef Chico' sa Netflix. So 'yung mga ganoon, na kasama ka doon sa movement na magpapatingkad ng Philippine entertainment," she added.

Pascual said he just wants to help the local entertainment industry.

"At my age, I'm happy, I'm grateful because I'm part of that. Kasi nagbabago na 'yung landscape ngayon ng content creation, so mas lumalawak 'yung creative process mo, 'di ba? Hindi ka na stuck ngayon sa isang proyekto lang, pero hindi natatapos 'yung mga pwede mong gawin."