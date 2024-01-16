LOOK: Arci Muñoz marks birthday in South Korea

Actress Arci Munoz marked her birthday abroad.

On Instagram, the actress, who turned 35 last January 12, uploaded snaps taken from her special day in South Korea, according to its geotag.

She simply captioned her post with words "Thank you!!!!" written in Korean.

In her most recent updates, the actress also shared new photos wearing a hanbok, the traditional clothing of Korean women.

Munoz, who loves to visit South Korea, is a huge fan of South Korean boy group BTS.

Aside from being an actress, Muñoz is also the vocalist of the Filipino rock band Philia.

