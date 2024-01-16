Watch more News on iWantTFC

Kevin Hart has entertained millions of fans around the world through his comedy projects.

But in his recent film “Lift” where he plays a high-flying thief named Cyrus, the comedian is adding a new role to his repertoire.

Asked if he is entering his "romantic leading man" era, he said: "I think so. I'm getting older. So I think at this point, you know, you got to slow it down. The energy isn't the same on on camera."

Hart also said that he is focused on "finding another lane to play in."

"I think the projects will continue to get bigger and the landscape will change," he added, "but the return of energy from fans and just the word of entertainment can be can be extremely beneficial if done right."

Hart is paired with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays an agent with whom Cyrus shares a romantic past.

Kevin Hart stars with Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the new Netflix film "Lift." (Courtes: Netflix 'Lift')

"It's tough being serious around Kevin," she shared. "That was the challenge but that's also the dynamic."

Mbatha-Raw added: "There is an unmistakable sort of connection and fondness for Cyrus and I think there's such a chemistry there."

The F. Gary Gray-directed movie also stars Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon in a special role.

The cast also includes Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, who said being part of an international production was a great experience.

"[It's] being able to work out of my country, sharing with this very different people, different cultures different everything," she said. "I think we bonded as well. And we created this amazing team and I think people will see it on screen."

The heist film has a star-studded cast which includes Vincent D'onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Sam Worthington, and Yun Jee Kim.

“Lift” is now streaming on Netflix.