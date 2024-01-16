Jo Koy's mom defends son from Golden Globes backlash

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The mother of Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy has come to the defense of her son following backlash over his hosting of this year's Golden Globes.

Josie Harrison told ABS-CBN News' North America Bureau that she was hurt when she learned about the negative comments on her son.

"If you love somebody and you know they're hurt it hurts me [too]," she said. "I know that Joseph tried his best during that night. So, I am with my son no matter what."

Harrison said that in a way, she understood the demanding nature of Jo Koy's task.

As a previous endorser herself, she said there was also the need to meet expectations of those who paid for the products promotion.

She added that the episode is a reminder of how one cannot please everybody.

"It's not so easy to be able to speak (in front of the audience) like that," said Harrison in Filipino. "It's not easy being a comedian like my son. The job of a comedian is they try to make you smile, to make you laugh. That was Jo Koy's job that night."

Several veteran comedians and on-air personalities, among them Steve Martin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Kevin Hart – have rallied to the defense of Jo Koy and his performance that night.

Jo Koy himself admitted that hosting the awards was a "tough gig" but added that it was still a moment that he would always remember.

Harrison also expressed regret that many of the criticism on her son came from their fellow Filipinos.

"I feel sad especially when I see that the source of naysayers are Filipinos," she said. "I told him (Jo Koy), don't be so concerned about the naysayers. You cannot please everybody, not even in normal life."

Harrison added that the AAPI community should instead take pride that Jo Koy represented Filipinos in the best possible manner.

“Jo Koy is a Filipino and he was doing it for the sake of the Asian group," she said. "And I know he was proud of that."

