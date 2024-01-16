Donny, Belle honored to star in 'Closer You & I' music video

Watch more News on iWantTFC

For the next-gen phenomenal love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, it was a great honor to star in the music video of the iconic song "Closer You & I."

A new version of the song was performed by rising OPM act Adie, with Tonet Jadaone directing the music video that was launched last Saturday in a mall in Quezon City.

"You know, growing up, I used to listen to this song talaga. It gives you that feels na sobrang kilig, and to be able to do a music video, you know, to be directed by Direk Tonet and sung by Adie, it's such an honor to be part of this," said Mariano.

Pangilinan, for his part, was thrilled to work with Mariano in another music video.

"Ito maganda 'to kasi medyo may acting ng kaunti. And it's nice because super subtle lang, pero you know, sometimes the smallest things make the biggest difference. It was really nice to experience shooting it," he said.

Meanwhile, the tandem also promoted their upcoming projects, with Pangilinan's new film "Good Game (GG) The Movie" set to hit Philippine cinemas on January 24. Mariano, for her part, will launch her new album on January 27.