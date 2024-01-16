MANILA -- Iconic love teams Guy and Pip and Vi and Boyet were included in the list of top Pinoy love teams of all time by TV host Butch Francisco and film preservation advocate Leo Katigbak.

Francisco and Katigbak disclosed their respective bets in the Top 10 Pinoy Love Teams of All Time episode of “Best 10 Bets,” FYE Channel’s showbiz talk show that is now streaming on YouTube.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The list includes 10 of Francisco’s picks and Katigbak’s own favorites of Pinoy love teams.

On top of Francisco’s list is the love team of Nora Aunor and Tirso Cruz III or Guy and Pip. "Bakit nga ba sina Guy & Pip? Kasi kakaiba talaga 'yung tandem nila," he said.

Guy & Pip starred in hit films like "Till We Meet Again," "Together Again," and "Bilangin Ang Bituin sa Langit."

Here's Francisco's list:

1. Guy & Pip

2. Vi & Boyet

3. Nida & Nestor

4. Mameng & Roger

5. Gloria & Luis

6. KathNiel

7. AlDub

8. Tita & Pancho

9. Claudine & Rico

10. Patsy & Pugo

For his part, Katigbak chose Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon or Vi & Boyet as his top pick. “To me, I think it's a pairing that really has withstood the test of time. But more than that, ako as a viewer, every time na nakikita ko si Boyet at si Vi, kinikilig ako,” said the ABS-CBN Film Restoration head.

Vi & Boyet tandem starred in the classics like "Broken Marriage," "Haplos," "Relasyon," and "Imortal," and just recently in the MMFF entry, "When I Met You in Tokyo."



Here's Katigbak's list:

1. Vi & Boyet

2. Dawn & Richard

3. Lea & Aga

4. Bea & John Lloyd

5. Claudine & Rico

6. Sarah & John Lloyd

7. Nida & Nestor

8. Kristine & Jericho

9. Judy Ann & Piolo

10. KathNiel

Last January 6, Francisco and Katigbak disclosed their respective bets for Top 10 Filipino Best Actresses of the Modern Era in the premiere episode of “Best 10 Bets."

Related video: