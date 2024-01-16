Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Aga Muhlach and Julia Barretto will be paired in the upcoming film "Ikaw Pa Rin Ang Pipiliin Ko" which is set to open in theaters next month.

Based on the trailer, Muhlach plays a teacher, while Barretto plays a student.

"Music gives her life. Music is his life. This is a story that will make our hearts skip a beat this season of love," Viva Films said in a Facebook post.

Joining Muhlach and Barretto are Mu Cindy Miranda, Boboy Garrovillo, Nonie Buencamino, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Nicole Omillo, Janine Teñoso, Jean Kiley, Mimi Marquez, Taneo Sebastian, Frost Sandoval, and MJ Cayabyab.

Written and directed by Denise O’Hara, "Ikaw Pa Rin Ang Pipiliin Ko" opens in Philippine theaters on February 7.

