WATCH: Richard Gutierrez, 'Iron Heart' stars join Sinulog festival ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 16 2023 12:23 PM

Actor Richard Gutierrez and other cast members of the ABS-CBN primetime series "The Iron Heart" joined this year's Sinulog festival in Cebu. On Saturday, Gutierrez and his fellow Kapamilya stars Sofia Andres, Pepe Herrera, Sue Ramirez, and Jake Cuenca attended the Sinulog Kapamilya Karavan. They also joined the Sinulog 2023 Grand Parade on Sunday. Photos and clips from the special events in Cebu were uploaded on social media by show producer Star Creatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR CREATIVES TV (@starcreativestv) View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR CREATIVES TV (@starcreativestv) View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR CREATIVES TV (@starcreativestv) View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR CREATIVES TV (@starcreativestv) View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR CREATIVES TV (@starcreativestv) View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR CREATIVES TV (@starcreativestv) View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR CREATIVES TV (@starcreativestv) View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR CREATIVES TV (@starcreativestv)

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, "The Iron Heart" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

'The Iron Heart' pilot: Richard Gutierrez is new primetime action star