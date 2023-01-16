Pinoy musicians reflect: Why Jeff Beck was the best

This file photo taken on October 20, 2013 shows British guitarist Jeff Beck performing at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter, Getty Images North America/AFP

The death of Jeff Beck on January 10 at age 78 has drawn worldwide reaction from musicians not seen, perhaps, since the passing of Elvis Presley or John Lennon.

Top artists — who have either performed and recorded with the British guitarist, or admired his work — including Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Brian May, Rod Stewart, John McLaughlin, Joe Satriani, and Steve Vai were one in saying Beck was "unique," "a genius," and "the best" in his field.

We asked contemporary Filipino musicians to explain why they believe Beck "stood head and shoulders above the rest."

Joey Puyat, guitarist, Blue Rats, Kiss the Bride

A young Joey Puyat imitating a Jeff Beck album cover. Photo from his personal archive

"Like many eager high school kids trying to learn how to play the guitar, I fanatically studied the styles of the greats — Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Duane Allman, Leslie West, Richie Blackmore, Mike Bloomfield.

"I would spend hours after classes trying to learn their licks and nuances, and would try to copy their solos while playing along to their records.

"One player stood head and shoulders above the rest, all because of his unique, quirky and immediately identifiable style: Jeff Beck

"I wore out several copies of his album entitled 'Rough and Ready,' a favorite then, and to this day. 'Got the Feeling,' 'Situation,' and 'Train, Train' played on endlessly on my record player.

'In the days when there was no YouTube to show us how players did their licks, there was only the ear... and the imagination (befuddlement in the case of Beck).

"He played the tastiest and most unpredictable licks accompanied by squeals, grunts, roars, trills, half-bends -- the whole bag of fretboard pyrotechnics.

Hendrix, Eddie Van Halen, Joe Satriani, John McLaughlin, and John Scofield were players that were so impactful, they influenced thousands of players, many of whom are today's greats. But each and every one of them sang hossanas of praise to Beck’s mastery.

"In the hierarchy of terms I bestow on my musical heroes are the following: Mentor, Favorite, Idol, Guitar God.

"And then there is the King of Kings. To paraphrase a beloved friend's words: 'The King is dead, long live the King! Long live Jeff Beck!"

Kowboy Santos, guitarist, Pigdog

Kowboy Santos. Photo from his Facebook

"Jeff Beck. Hearing about his passing, I instantly felt a huge void in the rock guitar world, and later on realized the impact and influence he had across generations of guitarists, with the outpouring of words and dedications from literally everyone who has ever held a guitar, or a fan of his music.

"There are only a handful of guitar players whom you can immediately identify with just a few notes. Beck was one of them. His early mastery of the instrument and vast catalog of his work have now made him immortal.

"I thank him for leading the way for instrumental rock guitar, and pioneering techniques that every player can learn from. Without a doubt, Jeff Beck is one of the greatest guitarists of all time."

Francis Reyes, guitarist, The Dawn (From his Facebook post)

Francis Reyes. Photo from his Facebook

"If there ever was a TRUE master of the electric guitar, hands down, it was Jeff Beck. Whenever I get overwhelmed and frustrated with technical guitar-playing, he's the dude I listen to. His playing always says, "Tell a story." It's a lesson I try remind myself whenever I get lost in the details.

"We guitarists obsess over consistency of tones and notes and attack and all of these things... and there's Jeff Beck playing and literally treating every note or riff as special. Nuances. Dynamics. He really did sound as if his guitar was his singing voice; his solos had BREATH. There was nothing mechanical about his playing.

"He was guitar hero to guitar heroes: Steve Vai, Eric Johnson, David Gilmour, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, and more. All of them looked up to, and also tried to inject into their styles, Beck and his expressiveness.

"My non-guitarist musician friends name Beck as their fave because they hear a musicality that most other guitarists don't have. It's not just guitar music... it's MUSIC.

"Thank you, Mr. Jeff Beck."

Noel Méndez, sought-after session guitarist, currently performing on a luxury cruise ship

Noel Mendez. Photo from his Facebook

"So sad. Wala na pala 'yung kaisa-isahang guitarist na kakaiba na ina-idol ko pero 'di ginagaya. 'Di pwedeng gayahin. Jeff Beck."

Janno Queyquep, guitarist, South Border

Janno Queyquep with the AMP Big Band. Photo from his Facebook

"Kakalungkot. Kasi constantly evolving 'yung music and playing ni Jeff Beck. Sayang, hindi na natin maririnig kung saan niya dadalhin next 'yung growth niya as an artist. Light years ahead palagi sa lahat ng aspect ng music si Beck. I’m sure marami siyang unreleased music. Sana ilabas."