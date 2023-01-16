New episodes of 'Phineas and Ferb' to stream on Disney+

New episodes of the hit animated series "Phineas And Ferb" will be coming to Disney+, the streaming platform announced over the weekend.

"Best news ever?! New episodes of #PhineasAndFerb and #HamsterAndGretel are coming soon to #DisneyPlus!" it said.

Based on a report by Variety, the show will have two seasons of 20 episodes each.

“(Original series creator) Dan (Povenmire) is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television said in the report.

“We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic ‘Phineas and Ferb’ in a big way.”

"Phineas And Ferb" premiered in 2008 on Disney Channel until 2012 and has two films “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension” and “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.”

