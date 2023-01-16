LOOK: Melissa Ricks gives birth to second child Mikaela

Actress Melissa Ricks has given birth to her second child -- her first with husband, Michael Macatangay.

Ricks shared the good news as she uploaded photos of her newborn via a social media post on Sunday.

In the caption, Ricks revealed that her second baby, whom they named Mikaela, was born on January 14.

"Hello from our little Mikaela," Ricks wrote on her Instagram post.

Ricks and Macatangay got married in May 2021.

She also has a child Keira from a past relationship.

Ricks, 32, rose to fame in 2004 via the ABS-CBN talent search “Star Circle Quest.” She went on to star in several Kapamilya series, including “Rounin” and “Tanging Yaman.”

