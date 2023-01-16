Angelica Panganiban reunited with her daughter and fiancé Gregg Homan after she recovered from COVID-19.

As seen in Panganiban’s Instagram updates, she went on a cruise in Subic with Homan and their daughter while watching the beautiful sunset.

“Living our best lives,” she captioned her post.

Several celebrities including Bea Alonzo, Janine Gutierrez, KC Concepcion and more commented on Panganiban’s post, saying they are happy to see her glowing and content.

Panganiban gave birth to Amila Sabine or Bean last September.

Since then, she has been sharing with her followers her journey as a first-time mom, including breastfeeding and nursing Bean, taking “shifts” with Homan to their baby to sleep.

Panganiban has been consistent in saying she will give up anything for her firstborn.

