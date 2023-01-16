Karylle tells Vhong: 'Sorry na naubos 'yung pag-asa ko'

Karylle gives a heartfelt message for her co-host Vhong Navarro, who returned Monday to ‘It’s Showtime’ after being detained for nearly three months. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Karylle couldn’t stop her tears Monday as she apologized to her “It’s Showtime” co-host Vhong Navarro for “losing hope” that he could still return to the noontime program, after facing a seemingly insurmountable legal battle that saw him detained for nearly three months.

In the live episode of “It’s Showtime” welcoming back Navarro, the hosts took turns in giving a heartfelt message to the returning mainstay.

Prompted to share hers, a visibly emotional Karylle joked that she would rather skip her turn. “Damang-dama ko ‘yung pagbabalik mo. Hindi ko kaya ‘to. Next! Pass!” she quipped.

Turning serious, Karylle went on: “Hindi ko alam kung ano ang nararamdaman ko, kasi nawalan ako ng pag-asa talaga. Sorry na naubos ‘yung pag-asa ko.”

At that point, the singer-host was in tears, and so was Navarro.

“Pero minsan, may dumarating na madlang people, sasabihin nila na one day, mangyayari ‘to. At nandito ka ngayon. I’m just so grateful,” she told him.

“Ang pogi mo ngayon,” Karylle added, laughing.

Vice Ganda sympathized with Karylle, saying it is normal to lose hope especially when challenges seem impossible to overcome.

“Sobrang sincere lang nu’n, na nawalan siya ng pag-asa, kasi it happens,” the comedy superstar said. “Darating ang panahon na mawawalan tayo ng pag-asa, and okay lang ‘yun. Ang mahalaga mabawi natin ‘yung pag-asang nawawala.”

“Hindi naman tayo puwdeng magpaka — ‘yung sinasabing toxic positivity. Normal iyon, e, na parang walang pag-asa. Normal na mararamdaman ‘yun. Ang mahalaga ay mabawi natin ‘yung pag-asa, katulad ngayon. Buhay. Akala mo lang nawala, pero lumabo lang, nandiyan pa rin,” he said.

Navarro, 45, was detained at the National Bureau of Investigation for two months, and then at the Taguig City Jail for two weeks, in relation to previously dismissed and now-revived rape cases filed against him by Deniece Cornejo.

He was released in December 2022 after posting a P1-million bail.

On Monday, more than a month since he was temporarily freed, Navarro also got an apology from another co-host, Jugs Jugueta, for not being able to visit him during his detention.

“Humihingi lang ako ng sorry sa ‘yo at sa pamilya mo dahil hindi ako nakapagbisita sa ‘yo noong pinaka kailangan mo kami, ako. Hindi ako nakapunta para sa ‘yo. Pero ‘pag mapatawad mo ako, babawi ako sa ‘yo,” Jugueta said.

“Tatawagin kitang ‘guwapo’ araw-araw parang dati, hangga’t maasar si Ate sa akin,” he added, in jest.

Navarro only had reassuring words for his long-time friend and co-host, responding: “Wala kang dapat ipagpaumanhin o i-sorry. Lahat, naiiintindihan ko.”

Vice Ganda attested to Navarro’s words, as he recalled their conversation about the explanation Jugueta had given them for not being able to visit. They did not divulge the reason publicly.

“Sabi niya, ‘Alam mo, naiiintindihan ko, wala akong nararamdamang sama ng loob,’” Vice Ganda said.

Addressing Navarro, he continued: “Ang pinaka magandang nangyari sa ‘yo, ‘yung wisdom na binigay sa ‘yo ng pagsubok na ‘to. Sobrang nakakatalino ‘to. Sobrang pang-unawa ng binibigay sa ‘yo nito. Sobrang paglaki ng puso mo ang mararanasan mo. Lahat maiiintindihan mo.

“Ano pa ba’ng mas sasakit sa naranasan mo? Ang sakit-sakit na nu’n. Kaya mas lalo kang malakas ngayon, mas lalo kang mapagpakumbaba, at mahahawa kami ng humility mo na ‘yan.”

