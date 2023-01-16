MANILA - Janine Gutierrez turned to social media to mark her second anniversary as a Kapamilya.

Posting a reel of all her achievements since becoming an ABS-CBN talent, Gutierrez said she is “happy as ever and counting my blessings everyday.”

“Ang dami kong ipinagpapasalamat. The little families and stories I’ve been part of along the way — una ang ASAP! That instantly felt like family. Camcam, Andrei, and the madears of #MarryMeMarryYou!! That showed a different kind of family - the one you choose. #SleepWithMe - Sam, Lovi and I’s perfect timing - about love beyond boundaries and labels,” she wrote.

She also thanked her “Dirty Linen” family, while describing the upcoming project as fighting for the truth even when it seems impossible.

“These projects are all dreams come true for me, and to get to work with so many incredible actors, directors, writers, staff - whew - thank You Lord,” she said.

Gutierrez also gave a shoutout to her ABS-CBN bosses for believing in her and accepting her for who she is.

Lastly, she expressed gratitude to all the Kapamilya viewers.

“Higit sa lahat, salamat sa ’yo Kapamilya!! Sa lahat ng nagbigay ng oras para sa mga kwentong ito. Cheers to 2023! Dirty Linen, let’s go! Pamatay 'to,” she said.

“Dirty Linen,” which stars Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo, will hit screens on January 23.

It will be airing on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5 at 9:30 p.m. It can also be streamed on iWantTFC and TFC.

The series — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handled with care” — is directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.