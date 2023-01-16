Full line up revealed as Wanderland returns

MANILA – The full line up of artists taking the stage at the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival 2023 has finally been revealed.

Aside from the previously announced headliners such as French pop-alternative band Phoenix and Carly Rae Jepsen, the roster now includes Dashboard Confessional and Rico Blanco.

Here's the full list of artists performing at the two-day festival:

Phoenix (FR)

Carly Rae Jepsen (CA)

FKJ (FR)

Dashboard Confessional (US)

Rico Blanco (PH)

Sunset Rollercoaster (TW)

No Rome (PH)

Raveena (US)

Men I Trust (CA)

Stephen Day (US)

HYBS (TH)

Balming Tiger (KR)

Ylona Garcia (PH)

George (KR)

Blaster (PH)

August Wahh (PH)

Leo Wang (TW)

Flu (PH)

The Ridleys (PH)

The Sundown (PH)

In addition to the music lineup, Wanderland also continues to champion art with their Wanderartists. As such, Alaga, Amiel Rivera, Faith De Leos, and Wika Nadera are expected to perform live art at the festival.

Billed as “Wanderland: The Comeback,” the festival will be held on March 4 and 5 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang.

In March 2020, the scheduled event was canceled due to the COVID-19 breakout. The two-day festival will still keep the unfinished theme of sports and athletics.

Prior to the 2020 postponement, Wanderland – a music festival held annually since 2013 – was dealt with numerous cancellations from performers due to fears over the coronavirus.